Chad Redefines Sovereignty, Ends Defense Pact with France

In a significant diplomatic shift, Chad's government announced its decision to end a decades-old defense cooperation agreement with France. This move aims to redefine the Central African nation's sovereignty, a departure from its colonial past.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah highlighted Chad's intent to realign its strategic partnerships in accordance with national priorities. The announcement marks a pivotal moment as Chad seeks to establish new alliances.

The decision reflects President Mahamat Deby Itno's longstanding mistrust of France, creating opportunities for other nations like Russia and Turkey. Analysts note the widespread anti-French sentiment and Chad's desire to diversify its security partnerships.

