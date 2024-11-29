Chad Redefines Sovereignty, Ends Defense Pact with France
Chad's government has decided to terminate a defense cooperation agreement with France, signaling a significant shift in its post-colonial relationship. The move allows Chad to redefine its strategic alliances to align with national priorities. The decision comes amid Chad’s complex political landscape and regional security dynamics.
- Country:
- Senegal
In a significant diplomatic shift, Chad's government announced its decision to end a decades-old defense cooperation agreement with France. This move aims to redefine the Central African nation's sovereignty, a departure from its colonial past.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah highlighted Chad's intent to realign its strategic partnerships in accordance with national priorities. The announcement marks a pivotal moment as Chad seeks to establish new alliances.
The decision reflects President Mahamat Deby Itno's longstanding mistrust of France, creating opportunities for other nations like Russia and Turkey. Analysts note the widespread anti-French sentiment and Chad's desire to diversify its security partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chad
- sovereignty
- France
- defense
- partnership
- colonial
- independence
- Deby
- military
- alliances
ALSO READ
IAEA and EBRD Strengthen Partnership to Support Nuclear Energy for Net Zero Goals
India's Lithium-Ion Battery Independence Surge
IAEA and LinkedIn Forge Partnership to Empower Women in Nuclear and STEM Fields
A Milestone Partnership: Lubrizol and Polyhose Propel Tamil Nadu into MedTech Leadership
Celebrating Fashion and Elegance: GREY GOOSE's Stellar Partnership with Lakmē Fashion Week