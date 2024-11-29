Left Menu

Chad Redefines Sovereignty, Ends Defense Pact with France

Chad's government has decided to terminate a defense cooperation agreement with France, signaling a significant shift in its post-colonial relationship. The move allows Chad to redefine its strategic alliances to align with national priorities. The decision comes amid Chad’s complex political landscape and regional security dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:20 IST
Chad Redefines Sovereignty, Ends Defense Pact with France
Mahamat Deby Image Credit: Wikipedia
In a significant diplomatic shift, Chad's government announced its decision to end a decades-old defense cooperation agreement with France. This move aims to redefine the Central African nation's sovereignty, a departure from its colonial past.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah highlighted Chad's intent to realign its strategic partnerships in accordance with national priorities. The announcement marks a pivotal moment as Chad seeks to establish new alliances.

The decision reflects President Mahamat Deby Itno's longstanding mistrust of France, creating opportunities for other nations like Russia and Turkey. Analysts note the widespread anti-French sentiment and Chad's desire to diversify its security partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

