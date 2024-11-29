Uganda Central Bank Falls Victim to Cyber Heist

Reports have emerged that accounts in Uganda's central bank were compromised, resulting in a significant financial heist. The Bank of Uganda disclosed it is awaiting outcomes of a police investigation into claims of $16.8 million being stolen by hackers, a figure raised by local media.

State minister for finance, Henry Musasizi, confirmed the breach to the parliament but contested the extent of the reported losses. An audit is underway, amid a broader investigation involving the police's Criminal Investigations Department and the Auditor General, to uncover the scale and details of the incident.

The hackers, calling themselves 'Waste', reportedly operated from Southeast Asia, redirecting some of the stolen funds to Japan. Despite the breach, New Vision reported the successful recovery of a majority of the stolen money. Insiders within Uganda's banking sector may have facilitated the heist, as incidents of cyber theft remain a recurring issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)