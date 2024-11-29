The Russian rouble is anticipated to show strength once temporary speculative influences and market anxiety recede. However, the nation must adjust to freshly imposed U.S. sanctions aiming at the banking sector, according to the Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov on Friday.

Reshetnikov highlighted in a statement the clear necessity for the economy to adapt to these new sanctions against Russia. This adaptation involves altering banking mechanisms and establishing new channels for currency inflows into the Russian marketplace.

The minister's comments underscore the impending adjustments that will test Russia's economic resilience amidst rising geopolitical tensions and financial restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)