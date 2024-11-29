Strides Against Child Labour in West Bengal

Efforts to combat child labour in West Bengal show promising results, as the number of children rescued from such activities has significantly decreased, according to Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak.

Ghatak, speaking in the assembly, highlighted that children under 14 years old are prohibited from working in non-family enterprises and praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's efforts, which have led to a decline from 14 rescues in 2020 to none in 2024.

As the state observes June 12 as State Child Labourers' Day, the minister called for a collaborative approach from all sectors to ensure the eradication of child labour remains a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)