Resilient Reservoirs: India's Water Storage Surges Despite Regional Variability

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has announced a notable increase in India's reservoir storage to 147.943 billion cubic metres (BCM), which is 82% of the total capacity as of Thursday. This marks a significant rise from the previous year's 117.4 BCM recorded during the same period.

While the southern regions, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, reported robust storage levels of 84%, marking a substantial improvement from the previous year, northern states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan fell short, with only 57% capacity.

The report underscores the heightened storage capacity in regions with above-average rainfall. It stresses the critical need for effective water management, especially in areas impacted by deficient rainfall, to meet the increasing demands of agriculture, urban development, and industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)