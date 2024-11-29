Urgent Plea: Tracing the Mystery of Missing Manipur Resident
Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh has called for army intervention to locate 56-year-old Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, missing since November 25 from an army camp. Despite an FIR and public demonstrations, his whereabouts remain unknown, raising concerns over army accountability and transparency.
The Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, has urged the army to locate 56-year-old Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, who has been missing since November 25 from the army's 57th Mountain Division campus. His disappearance, officially recorded with an FIR, has raised public and governmental concern.
Kamalbabu, a resident of Loitang Khunoy and furniture maker for army officers, vanished under circumstances prompting scrutiny of the army's responsibility. With evidence showing his entry into the camp, locals and leaders like Sekmai MLA Dingo Singh have appealed for immediate action from higher authorities.
As allegations of insufficient transparency within some army personnel surface, a local Joint Action Committee continues to demand accountability and action. Concurrently, the state has approved significant welfare measures, such as extending health benefits to displaced individuals, amidst ongoing ethnic violence impacts.
