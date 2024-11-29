EVMs: Debating Credibility and Security in Indian Elections

An ongoing debate on the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs) has led to 42 petitions filed in the Supreme Court and high courts, questioning their integrity. Despite these challenges, the judiciary consistently upholds the machines' credibility, the government revealed in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Addressing concerns about EVM tampering or hacking, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized that, according to the Election Commission, EVMs operate independently without radio frequency communication, making them secure against wireless vulnerabilities.

Minister Meghwal highlighted EVMs' robust security features, including one-time programmable chips and advanced encryption. He dismissed allegations by the Congress party that EVMs yield inconsistent results due to battery variations, underscoring rigorous safeguards during storage and operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)