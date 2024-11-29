Left Menu

Family Betrayal: Brother Steals Sister's Jewels with Accomplices

A man and his accomplices were arrested for stealing gold and silver jewellery from his sister's home in southwest Delhi. The sister reported the missing jewelry, leading to an investigation. CCTV footage identified the brother and his friends as the culprits. The theft aimed to fund leisure activities.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man and two accomplices have been apprehended by police, accused of stealing gold and silver jewellery from his sister's residence in southwest Delhi, valued between Rs five and six lakh.

The theft was reported by the accused's sister on November 12, following which the police initiated an investigation.

Police used CCTV footage to identify the 19-year-old brother and his friends as the suspects. Initially providing conflicting statements, the trio later confessed to the crime. The brother, previously working as a delivery boy, sought to use the proceeds for leisure and a scooter. Further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

