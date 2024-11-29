Family Betrayal: Brother Steals Sister's Jewels with Accomplices

A man and two accomplices have been apprehended by police, accused of stealing gold and silver jewellery from his sister's residence in southwest Delhi, valued between Rs five and six lakh.

The theft was reported by the accused's sister on November 12, following which the police initiated an investigation.

Police used CCTV footage to identify the 19-year-old brother and his friends as the suspects. Initially providing conflicting statements, the trio later confessed to the crime. The brother, previously working as a delivery boy, sought to use the proceeds for leisure and a scooter. Further investigations are underway.

