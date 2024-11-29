Left Menu

Pakistani Authorities Intensify Search for Bushra Bibi Over Corruption Case

Pakistani authorities are seeking to arrest Bushra Bibi, wife of former PM Imran Khan, after she missed court hearings in a corruption case. The case involves alleged misuse of £190 million meant for Pakistan's treasury. Bibi claims benefits from the Al-Qadir Trust settlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:06 IST
In a significant legal development, authorities in Pakistan are ramping up efforts to arrest Bushra Bibi, the wife of incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan. She is embroiled in a high-profile corruption case involving £190 million in funds.

The move comes after an accountability court issued non-bailable warrants due to her consistent absence from eight court hearings, sparking a directive from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to detain her in Peshawar, where her party, PTI, is currently in power.

The case centers on allegations of misuse of funds returned by the UK's National Crime Agency as part of a property tycoon settlement, with accusations that they were diverted for personal gain rather than state treasury contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

