Pakistani Authorities Intensify Search for Bushra Bibi Over Corruption Case

In a significant legal development, authorities in Pakistan are ramping up efforts to arrest Bushra Bibi, the wife of incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan. She is embroiled in a high-profile corruption case involving £190 million in funds.

The move comes after an accountability court issued non-bailable warrants due to her consistent absence from eight court hearings, sparking a directive from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to detain her in Peshawar, where her party, PTI, is currently in power.

The case centers on allegations of misuse of funds returned by the UK's National Crime Agency as part of a property tycoon settlement, with accusations that they were diverted for personal gain rather than state treasury contributions.

