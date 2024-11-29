Protests Erupt Outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission

The Indian Secular Front, spearheaded by Nawsad Siddique, took to the streets outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Friday. The demonstrators voiced their concerns over reported mistreatment against minority Hindus in Bangladesh, demanding immediate action from the interim government.

While attempting to deliver a deputation at the High Commission, ISF members confronted a police blockade. Eventually, four representatives were granted entry to submit their grievances, as the remainder held a sit-in protest outside.

Nawsad Siddique, a West Bengal assembly representative for Bhangore, has seen his party, the ISF, gaining traction in areas with significant minority populations. This demonstration marks another step in their active engagement with regional concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)