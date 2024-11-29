Left Menu

Protests Erupt Outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission

The Indian Secular Front led a protest at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, calling for action against the alleged persecution of minority Hindus in Bangladesh. They submitted a formal deputation, urging the interim government to take immediate steps. Siddique's party has gained influence in minority-populated regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:08 IST
Protests Erupt Outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Secular Front, spearheaded by Nawsad Siddique, took to the streets outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Friday. The demonstrators voiced their concerns over reported mistreatment against minority Hindus in Bangladesh, demanding immediate action from the interim government.

While attempting to deliver a deputation at the High Commission, ISF members confronted a police blockade. Eventually, four representatives were granted entry to submit their grievances, as the remainder held a sit-in protest outside.

Nawsad Siddique, a West Bengal assembly representative for Bhangore, has seen his party, the ISF, gaining traction in areas with significant minority populations. This demonstration marks another step in their active engagement with regional concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024