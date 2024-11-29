West Bank Bus Attack: Rising Tensions Amid Hamas-Israel Conflict

In a significant escalation of violence, a Palestinian gunman opened fire on an Israeli bus near Ariel, a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, wounding eight before being shot dead by Israeli military forces, officials reported Friday.

The attacker, identified by the Palestinian Health Ministry as a 46-year-old local man affiliated with Hamas's armed wing, targeted passengers, leaving three seriously injured with gunshot wounds as others suffered from flying glass.

This incident marks a continuation of heightened conflict in the region following the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza that ignited in October last year, resulting in numerous fatalities on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)