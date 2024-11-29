Left Menu

West Bank Bus Attack: Rising Tensions Amid Hamas-Israel Conflict

A Palestinian man opened fire on an Israeli bus near Ariel in the West Bank, injuring eight people. The shooter, identified by Palestinian authorities as a local resident and member of Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades, was killed by Israeli troops. The attack occurs amid ongoing tensions following the Hamas-Israel war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:21 IST
West Bank Bus Attack: Rising Tensions Amid Hamas-Israel Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of violence, a Palestinian gunman opened fire on an Israeli bus near Ariel, a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, wounding eight before being shot dead by Israeli military forces, officials reported Friday.

The attacker, identified by the Palestinian Health Ministry as a 46-year-old local man affiliated with Hamas's armed wing, targeted passengers, leaving three seriously injured with gunshot wounds as others suffered from flying glass.

This incident marks a continuation of heightened conflict in the region following the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza that ignited in October last year, resulting in numerous fatalities on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024