Global Pulse: Navigating Complex International Affairs

China has cautioned the United States to exercise restraint ahead of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's Pacific tour, underscoring the geopolitical tension as China claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

In a stark development, Beijing has sentenced veteran journalist Dong Yuyu to seven years in prison for espionage, a verdict his family condemns as a grave injustice. This underscores the risks faced by media personnel in China.

Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris is set to reopen its doors to visitors next week, marking a significant cultural milestone after the devastating fire over five years ago, attracting attention from both the public and leaders such as President Emmanuel Macron.

(With inputs from agencies.)