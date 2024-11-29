Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Raids Raj Kundra's Premises in Pornography Case

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at businessman Raj Kundra's premises on Friday as part of a money laundering case associated with the alleged distribution of pornographic content. The investigation, linked to previous police charges, involves multiple locations and centers on the 'Hotshots' app used for streaming such material.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:27 IST
In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of businessman Raj Kundra on Friday. Kundra, known for being married to actor Shilpa Shetty, is facing legal scrutiny in a money laundering case related to the alleged distribution of pornographic movies.

The raids are being conducted across 15 locations in Mumbai and parts of Uttar Pradesh, with Kundra's home and office also on the radar. The ED's actions stem from police FIRs filed last year that led to Kundra's arrest and eventual release on bail for similar charges.

Sources indicate that the 'Hotshots' app, allegedly used to upload explicit content, is central to the investigation. Kundra, who claims innocence, argues that there is no substantial evidence connecting him to the crime. Efforts to attract inexperienced actors for objectionable content have also surfaced during the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

