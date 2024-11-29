Left Menu

India Urges Bangladesh to Safeguard Minority Rights Amid Rising Violence

India has urged Bangladesh to ensure the protection of minorities, expressing concern over rising extremist rhetoric and violence against Hindus. The Indian government has emphasized the importance of fair legal processes in the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das and continues to monitor the situation closely.

On Friday, India expressed a strong call to Bangladesh, urging the interim government to fulfill its obligation to protect the country's minorities. This call comes in response to a concerning rise in extremist rhetoric and violence against Hindus, including attacks on temples.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed Parliament, emphasizing India's serious attention to these violent incidents and asserting that it is Dhaka's primary duty to safeguard the life and liberty of all citizens, including minorities. The Indian high commission in Dhaka remains vigilant in monitoring the minority situation.

Furthermore, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has requested that the Bangladeshi authorities ensure fair legal proceedings in the case of arrested Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, associated with ISKCON. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's unwavering position on the need for the protection of minorities in Bangladesh.

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

