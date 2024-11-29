India Urges Bangladesh to Safeguard Minority Rights Amid Rising Violence

On Friday, India expressed a strong call to Bangladesh, urging the interim government to fulfill its obligation to protect the country's minorities. This call comes in response to a concerning rise in extremist rhetoric and violence against Hindus, including attacks on temples.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed Parliament, emphasizing India's serious attention to these violent incidents and asserting that it is Dhaka's primary duty to safeguard the life and liberty of all citizens, including minorities. The Indian high commission in Dhaka remains vigilant in monitoring the minority situation.

Furthermore, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has requested that the Bangladeshi authorities ensure fair legal proceedings in the case of arrested Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, associated with ISKCON. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's unwavering position on the need for the protection of minorities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)