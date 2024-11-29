India Urged to Protect Bangladeshi Hindus Amid Rising Violence

An escalating pattern of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh has prompted a proactive call from a prominent NGO. The organization, known for its dedication to improving the welfare of Bangladeshi refugees, has urged the Indian government to diplomatically intervene to ensure the protection of religious minorities across the border.

Bimal Majumdar, president of Bangladesh Udbastu Unnayan Sangsad, highlighted the deteriorating security conditions facing Hindus during a press conference. The organization's appeal comes on the heels of numerous reports about attacks and systematic undermining of the community's rights in Bangladesh.

The situation worsened following significant political upheaval and the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As violence continues to rise, India's Ministry of External Affairs has expressed its deep concern, urging the interim Bangladeshi government to fulfill its obligation to protect all minority groups, including Hindus.

(With inputs from agencies.)