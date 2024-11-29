Porter Injured in Landmine Explosion at LoC

A porter working for the Army sustained injuries in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The incident took place on Friday, officials confirmed.

The porter, identified as Mohd Qasim from Noonabandi, was performing some duties in the forward area when the landmine went off. The explosion resulted in injuries to his left foot, though his condition is reportedly stable.

Qasim was promptly evacuated to an Army hospital for medical treatment. Officials assured that despite the damage to his foot, he remains out of danger. Efforts are underway to ensure his swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)