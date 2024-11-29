Porter Injured in Landmine Explosion at LoC
A porter named Mohd Qasim was injured due to a landmine explosion in Poonch district along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. He was working in a forward area when the blast occurred. Qasim sustained injuries to his left foot and is currently receiving treatment at an Army hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A porter working for the Army sustained injuries in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The incident took place on Friday, officials confirmed.
The porter, identified as Mohd Qasim from Noonabandi, was performing some duties in the forward area when the landmine went off. The explosion resulted in injuries to his left foot, though his condition is reportedly stable.
Qasim was promptly evacuated to an Army hospital for medical treatment. Officials assured that despite the damage to his foot, he remains out of danger. Efforts are underway to ensure his swift recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- porter
- injury
- landmine
- LoC
- Poonch
- Army
- hospital
- safety
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Mohd Qasim
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Medicover Hospitals: Landmark Dual-Organ Transplant Revives Hope
Angioplasty Malpractice in Ahmedabad: Hospital Faces Legal Action
Kanhaiya Kumar's Bold Critique: 'Dharmyudh' and Political Hypocrisy
Hospital Horror: A Rampage in Arunachal Pradesh
Botched Eye Surgery at Greater Noida Hospital Raises Concerns