Syria's Forces Push Back Militant Offensive in Aleppo and Idlib

Syria's military announced that its troops are successfully repelling a significant assault by militant groups in the regions of Aleppo and Idlib countryside, dealing severe losses to the adversaries. The statement highlights the intensity and scale of the ongoing conflict in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:12 IST
Syria's military issued a statement on Friday, declaring that its troops are effectively repelling a major offensive by militant groups in the Aleppo and Idlib countryside. The operation has resulted in heavy losses for the attackers, according to the military's report.

The conflict in these regions continues to escalate, marking a notable increase in hostilities as the Syrian forces strive to maintain control over critical territories. The statement emphasizes the military's commitment to pushing back against the militants.

This development highlights the persistent volatility in Syria's war-torn areas, where government forces are engaged in ongoing battles to fend off militant aggressions. The military's announcement comes amid a broader backdrop of regional tensions and conflict dynamics.

