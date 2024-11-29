Allied Efforts to Combat Iranian Nuclear Threat
Iran's potential nuclear proliferation poses a severe threat, prompting Britain and France to devise counterstrategies. French intelligence chief Nicolas Lerner voices concerns at a Geneva embassy meeting, coinciding with Iran-European discussions on nuclear issues, Middle East tensions, and Iran-Russia relations amidst the Ukraine conflict.
The looming threat of Iranian nuclear proliferation is a cause for concern in the coming months, as Britain and France collaborate on preventive strategies, the head of France's foreign intelligence service announced on Friday.
Nicolas Lerner, speaking at the British embassy in Geneva, emphasized the critical nature of this issue. He described it as one of the most significant threats, if not the most critical, stressing the importance of intelligence collaboration between the two nations.
His remarks coincide with ongoing discussions in Geneva between Iran and European powers regarding Iran's nuclear program, Middle Eastern dynamics, and Iran's relationship with Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
