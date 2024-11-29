Bus Conductor Nabbed in Major Parrot Smuggling Bust

A bus conductor has been apprehended in Ghaziabad for his alleged collusion with parrot smugglers, following a complaint lodged by an animal welfare NGO representative, police reported.

Identified as Bajrang Lal from Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, the conductor was caught ferrying caged parrots between Moradabad and Jaipur. Acting on a tip-off, authorities intercepted his bus and rescued 200 parrots in distress near Dasna town on Thursday.

Despite the arrest of Lal, two alleged smugglers, Shakeel Khan and Taufik Khan, managed to evade capture. Charges have been filed under various laws, including the Wildlife Protection and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)