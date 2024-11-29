Bus Conductor Nabbed in Major Parrot Smuggling Bust
A bus conductor was arrested for his involvement in parrot smuggling. Following a tip-off, police recovered 200 parrots from a bus in Ghaziabad. The involvement was uncovered due to a complaint from an animal welfare NGO. The arrested was Bajrang Lal while other smugglers are absconding.
- Country:
- India
A bus conductor has been apprehended in Ghaziabad for his alleged collusion with parrot smugglers, following a complaint lodged by an animal welfare NGO representative, police reported.
Identified as Bajrang Lal from Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, the conductor was caught ferrying caged parrots between Moradabad and Jaipur. Acting on a tip-off, authorities intercepted his bus and rescued 200 parrots in distress near Dasna town on Thursday.
Despite the arrest of Lal, two alleged smugglers, Shakeel Khan and Taufik Khan, managed to evade capture. Charges have been filed under various laws, including the Wildlife Protection and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Acts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Violent Clashes Erupt in Rajasthan During By-Election
Tension in Rajasthan: Candidate Allegedly Slaps Magistrate
Independent Candidate's Arrest Spurs Election Day Chaos in Rajasthan
Independent Candidate Naresh Meena Arrested Amidst Tensions in Rajasthan's Deoli Uniara
Rajasthan Political Tensions Escalate: Clash Over SDM Assault