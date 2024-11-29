Tensions Rise as Ahmadis' Places of Worship Targeted in Pakistan

In Punjab province, Pakistan, tensions have escalated as minarets of three Ahmadi worship sites were dismantled by police and religious extremists. The operations unfolded in Sialkot and Faisalabad, igniting objections from the Ahmadi community and international outcry.

Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan reported that despite having legal rights protecting these structures, religious pressures fueled the demolitions, highlighting a concerning trend where religious identity overrides legal authority. The community's attempts to safeguard their worship sites met with police bookings rather than protection.

Amidst growing unrest, activists call for immediate intervention from authorities, urging accountability for both police and extremist actors undermining the Lahore High Court's directives. The events have strained Pakistan's image internationally, emphasizing the need for systemic changes to protect religious minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)