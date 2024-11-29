Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Ahmadis' Places of Worship Targeted in Pakistan

Police and religious extremists destroyed minarets of three Ahmadi places of worship in Pakistan's Punjab province. Despite legal protections for pre-1984 constructions, religious pressures led to demolitions in Sialkot and Faisalabad. Instead of acting against the attackers, police booked 31 Ahmadis attempting to defend their sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 20:34 IST
Tensions Rise as Ahmadis' Places of Worship Targeted in Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Punjab province, Pakistan, tensions have escalated as minarets of three Ahmadi worship sites were dismantled by police and religious extremists. The operations unfolded in Sialkot and Faisalabad, igniting objections from the Ahmadi community and international outcry.

Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan reported that despite having legal rights protecting these structures, religious pressures fueled the demolitions, highlighting a concerning trend where religious identity overrides legal authority. The community's attempts to safeguard their worship sites met with police bookings rather than protection.

Amidst growing unrest, activists call for immediate intervention from authorities, urging accountability for both police and extremist actors undermining the Lahore High Court's directives. The events have strained Pakistan's image internationally, emphasizing the need for systemic changes to protect religious minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024