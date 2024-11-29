Left Menu

Ceasefire Hopes Dim as Conflict Intensifies in Gaza Strip

Intensified conflicts in the Gaza Strip have resulted in heavy casualties among Palestinians, with Israeli military actions continuing. The violence has led to significant displacements and damage in the region. Although a ceasefire was recently achieved with Lebanon's Hezbollah, efforts for a Gaza ceasefire remain stalled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:09 IST
Ceasefire Hopes Dim as Conflict Intensifies in Gaza Strip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight, the Israeli military's strikes claimed the lives of at least 40 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, focusing largely on the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to medical sources. Israeli tanks retracted from parts of the camp after the assaults.

On Friday, an Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahiya resulted in 10 Palestinian fatalities, medics reported. Although there was no updated statement from the Israeli military, they confirmed ongoing strikes targeting what they described as 'terror targets'.

Tensions continue as the Israeli military operates in northern Gaza areas and has significantly impacted local medical infrastructure, notably at Kamal Adwan Hospital, where services are impaired due to resource shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024