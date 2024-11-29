Ceasefire Hopes Dim as Conflict Intensifies in Gaza Strip

Overnight, the Israeli military's strikes claimed the lives of at least 40 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, focusing largely on the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to medical sources. Israeli tanks retracted from parts of the camp after the assaults.

On Friday, an Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahiya resulted in 10 Palestinian fatalities, medics reported. Although there was no updated statement from the Israeli military, they confirmed ongoing strikes targeting what they described as 'terror targets'.

Tensions continue as the Israeli military operates in northern Gaza areas and has significantly impacted local medical infrastructure, notably at Kamal Adwan Hospital, where services are impaired due to resource shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)