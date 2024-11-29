Left Menu

Forgery Scandal Hits BTSC Junior Engineer Recruitment

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has filed a police complaint against eight individuals who allegedly submitted forged certificates in their application for junior engineer positions. The fraudulent documents were discovered during the verification process, leading to official action at Sachivalaya police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has taken legal action against eight job applicants for allegedly using forged documents in their applications for junior engineer positions. The BTSC revealed in a statement issued on Friday that the discovery was made during a routine verification process.

The candidates had been undergoing examination and other formalities as part of the recruitment process for junior engineering roles, advertised by the BTSC. However, document verification unveiled fabrications, prompting immediate action by the commission.

A formal complaint was lodged at the Sachivalaya police station, marking a crackdown on fraudulent practices within the recruitment process. The BTSC stated that it remains committed to ensuring integrity and transparency in its employment procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

