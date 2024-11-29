Forgery Scandal Hits BTSC Junior Engineer Recruitment
The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has filed a police complaint against eight individuals who allegedly submitted forged certificates in their application for junior engineer positions. The fraudulent documents were discovered during the verification process, leading to official action at Sachivalaya police station.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has taken legal action against eight job applicants for allegedly using forged documents in their applications for junior engineer positions. The BTSC revealed in a statement issued on Friday that the discovery was made during a routine verification process.
The candidates had been undergoing examination and other formalities as part of the recruitment process for junior engineering roles, advertised by the BTSC. However, document verification unveiled fabrications, prompting immediate action by the commission.
A formal complaint was lodged at the Sachivalaya police station, marking a crackdown on fraudulent practices within the recruitment process. The BTSC stated that it remains committed to ensuring integrity and transparency in its employment procedures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judicial Action Looms: Challenging Kashmir's Police Verification
AIBOC Calls for Action: 5-Day Work Week and Staff Recruitment at Public Sector Banks
Protests Erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan: Students Demand Immediate Faculty Recruitment
VIP Kin Fill Civil Posts: UP Recruitment Under Scrutiny
Innovation at Lightning Speed: How Goodspace.AI Is Revolutionizing Recruitment