Left Menu

Rajasthan Corruption Case: Minister Demands Action

Rajasthan minister Kirodi Meena demands arrests in a corruption case involving a veterinary college run by a trust in Jaipur. Despite the Anti-Corruption Bureau initially dismissing allegations, the case has been reopened amidst rising tensions ahead of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:32 IST
Rajasthan Corruption Case: Minister Demands Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Meena visited the Anti-Corruption Bureau office on Friday to demand arrests for alleged irregularities in a trust managing a veterinary college established by an NRI investor in Jaipur.

Meena, accompanied by investor Raj Khare, met with ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Mehrda to press for action in a case first registered in 2020. The initial investigation found the allegations baseless, but the case has since been reopened for further scrutiny.

The controversy has regained attention just ahead of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit. Khare, claiming embezzlement within the trust, is calling for the arrest of those he accuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024