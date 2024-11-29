Rajasthan Corruption Case: Minister Demands Action
Rajasthan minister Kirodi Meena demands arrests in a corruption case involving a veterinary college run by a trust in Jaipur. Despite the Anti-Corruption Bureau initially dismissing allegations, the case has been reopened amidst rising tensions ahead of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Meena visited the Anti-Corruption Bureau office on Friday to demand arrests for alleged irregularities in a trust managing a veterinary college established by an NRI investor in Jaipur.
Meena, accompanied by investor Raj Khare, met with ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Mehrda to press for action in a case first registered in 2020. The initial investigation found the allegations baseless, but the case has since been reopened for further scrutiny.
The controversy has regained attention just ahead of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit. Khare, claiming embezzlement within the trust, is calling for the arrest of those he accuses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arjun Prasad Dominates Jaipur Open 2024 with Stellar Performance
Baisoya Triumphs in Epic Jaipur Open Playoff
Jaipur Pink Panthers' Narrow Victory Over Puneri Paltan Extends Winning Streak
The Greatest Literary Show: Jaipur Literature Festival 2025
Dabang Delhi K.C. Crushes Jaipur Pink Panthers to Extend Unbeaten Streak