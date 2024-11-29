Rajasthan Corruption Case: Minister Demands Action

Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Meena visited the Anti-Corruption Bureau office on Friday to demand arrests for alleged irregularities in a trust managing a veterinary college established by an NRI investor in Jaipur.

Meena, accompanied by investor Raj Khare, met with ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Mehrda to press for action in a case first registered in 2020. The initial investigation found the allegations baseless, but the case has since been reopened for further scrutiny.

The controversy has regained attention just ahead of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit. Khare, claiming embezzlement within the trust, is calling for the arrest of those he accuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)