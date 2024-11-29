Left Menu

Kerala High Court Denies Bail to Seven PFI Members in Srinivasan Murder Case

The Kerala High Court has denied bail to seven accused PFI members in the 2022 murder of RSS leader Srinivasan. The court found sufficient evidence of their involvement in the murder and alleged incitement of communal violence. The NIA is investigating the case following the PFI's ban.

Kochi | Updated: 29-11-2024
The Kerala High Court has rejected the bail applications of seven PFI members linked to the 2022 murder of RSS leader Srinivasan in Palakkad. The court concluded that there is credible evidence against the accused, who are also implicated in inciting communal tension.

Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice K V Jayakumar noted that one of the accused was involved in securing the motorcycle used for the attack. Additionally, evidence showed that two members conducted surveillance on the target prior to the murder.

The case has political and social implications, with the court remarking on the recovery of controversial materials from the accused, including documents related to the infamous 2010 hand-chopping incident. The Centre's involvement saw the NIA spearheading the investigation after initially 51 individuals were charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

