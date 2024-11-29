Left Menu

Notorious Gangster Killed in Gurugram Standoff

Saroj Rai, a gangster from Bihar with a Rs 2 lakh bounty, was killed in a police encounter in Gurugram. The operation involved Bihar's STF and Haryana Police. Rai was wanted in 33 cases. An STF officer was injured in the shootout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:31 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, a notorious gangster from Bihar, identified as Saroj Rai, was shot dead during an encounter in Gurugram, Haryana, on Friday. The action took place during a joint operation coordinated by the Bihar Police's Special Task Force (STF) and Haryana Police.

Saroj Rai, who had a Rs 2 lakh bounty on his head and was involved in 33 criminal cases, turned aggressive when the police reached his hiding spot. The encounter intensified when Rai opened fire, leading to a retaliatory shootout by the authorities that resulted in his death.

Amidst the intense crossfire, an STF officer sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a Gurugram hospital. Additionally, Rai was also sought by the Jharkhand police for crimes committed across state lines, adding more urgency to the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

