Court Convicts Man in 27-Year-Old Atrocity Case

A special court sentenced Awadhesh Shukla to 10 years in prison for raping a Dalit woman. The 27-year-old case was prosecuted under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. Shukla was fined Rs 6,000 by the court, and could face additional imprisonment for non-payment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, a special court on Friday sentenced Awadhesh Shukla to 10 years in jail for raping a Dalit woman in a 27-year-old case, according to sources.

Special Judge Shirin Zaidi convicted Shukla under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and imposed a fine of Rs 6,000.

The case, stemming from an incident reported on March 11, 1997, involved Shukla dragging the victim into a field. Shukla was found guilty of offences under sections 376 and 506 of the IPC. A penalty for not paying the fine includes seven additional months in jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

