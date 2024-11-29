Court Convicts Man in 27-Year-Old Atrocity Case
A special court sentenced Awadhesh Shukla to 10 years in prison for raping a Dalit woman. The 27-year-old case was prosecuted under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. Shukla was fined Rs 6,000 by the court, and could face additional imprisonment for non-payment.
29-11-2024
In a significant verdict, a special court on Friday sentenced Awadhesh Shukla to 10 years in jail for raping a Dalit woman in a 27-year-old case, according to sources.
Special Judge Shirin Zaidi convicted Shukla under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and imposed a fine of Rs 6,000.
The case, stemming from an incident reported on March 11, 1997, involved Shukla dragging the victim into a field. Shukla was found guilty of offences under sections 376 and 506 of the IPC. A penalty for not paying the fine includes seven additional months in jail.
