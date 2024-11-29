Left Menu

Dire Straits: Hunger Crisis in Gaza Unfolds Amidst Aid Struggles

In Gaza, immense hunger prevails as women and children forage through waste for food. The U.N.'s Ajith Sunghay highlights the dire shortage of essentials, partly due to humanitarian convoy blocks by Israel. Despite efforts, aid remains insufficient amid ongoing conflict, leaving affected populations in desperate need.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:43 IST
Dire Straits: Hunger Crisis in Gaza Unfolds Amidst Aid Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In parts of the Gaza Strip, women and children are grappling with severe hunger, scavenging through mounds of trash for food. The situation was brought to light by Ajith Sunghay, the head of the U.N. Human Rights office for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, during a visit to the region.

Sunghay expressed alarm over the widespread hunger, even in central Gaza where aid teams operate. He highlighted challenges in delivering aid to northern Gaza due to repeated barriers set by Israeli authorities. Conditions in camps for those displaced are dire, marked by food scarcity and poor sanitation.

Although Israel insists it facilitates humanitarian aid, the situation remains grim with incidents of looting compounding the crisis. Calls for a ceasefire grow frequent, underscored by personal accounts of loss and separation amid ongoing conflict. The U.S. administration monitors the situation closely, with potential consequences for U.S. military aid to Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024