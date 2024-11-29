Dire Straits: Hunger Crisis in Gaza Unfolds Amidst Aid Struggles
In Gaza, immense hunger prevails as women and children forage through waste for food. The U.N.'s Ajith Sunghay highlights the dire shortage of essentials, partly due to humanitarian convoy blocks by Israel. Despite efforts, aid remains insufficient amid ongoing conflict, leaving affected populations in desperate need.
In parts of the Gaza Strip, women and children are grappling with severe hunger, scavenging through mounds of trash for food. The situation was brought to light by Ajith Sunghay, the head of the U.N. Human Rights office for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, during a visit to the region.
Sunghay expressed alarm over the widespread hunger, even in central Gaza where aid teams operate. He highlighted challenges in delivering aid to northern Gaza due to repeated barriers set by Israeli authorities. Conditions in camps for those displaced are dire, marked by food scarcity and poor sanitation.
Although Israel insists it facilitates humanitarian aid, the situation remains grim with incidents of looting compounding the crisis. Calls for a ceasefire grow frequent, underscored by personal accounts of loss and separation amid ongoing conflict. The U.S. administration monitors the situation closely, with potential consequences for U.S. military aid to Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
