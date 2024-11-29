Left Menu

Hezbollah and Lebanese Army Forge United Front for Fragile Ceasefire with Israel

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem announced a coordinated effort with the Lebanese army to uphold a ceasefire with Israel. The agreement follows a year of conflict that resulted in significant casualties and destruction in Lebanon. Despite allegations of ceasefire breaches, both sides are working towards implementing the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's chief, announced on Friday a collaboration with the Lebanese army to uphold a ceasefire agreement with Israel, which Hezbollah accepted 'with heads held high.'

This proclamation marked Qassem's first public address since the ceasefire began on Wednesday, concluding over a year of conflict that devastated Lebanon and claimed 4,000 lives, including many women and children. Qassem emphasized Hezbollah's commitment to the deal, noting the group's strong stance on the battlefield and the right to self-defense.

The ceasefire requires Hezbollah's withdrawal from south of the Litani River, with the Lebanese army taking over as Israeli troops retreat. High-level coordination between Hezbollah and the Lebanese army is planned. The Lebanese army is enhancing its southern presence, hindered by remaining Israeli forces, who have 60 days to withdraw entirely.

In recent days, Israel clamped down on border villages, claiming violations of the ceasefire, while both Hezbollah and the Lebanese army accused Israel of breaches, citing an airstrike on Thursday. Qassem declared Hezbollah's 'divine victory' over Israel, surpassing the 2006 conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

