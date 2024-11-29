Left Menu

Tension Escalates as Temples Vandalised Amid Protests in Bangladesh

Three Hindu temples in Chattogram, Bangladesh, were vandalised by a mob amid protests incited by the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON member, under sedition charges. The incident has heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh, with both countries urging protection for their minorities amidst escalating violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:50 IST
In a concerning escalation of violence, three Hindu temples in Chattogram, Bangladesh, were vandalised by a slogan-shouting mob. This incident occurred on Friday amid a backdrop of ongoing protests, sparked by the arrest of former ISKCON member, Chinmoy Krishna Das, under sedition charges.

The attack targeted the Shantaneshwari Matri, Shoni, and Shantaneshwari Kalibari temples in Harish Chandra Munsef Lane. Hundreds of protesters threw brickbats, causing damage primarily to the Shoni Temple. Authorities, however, said the damage was minimal after confrontations between the groups.

This latest act of violence has inflamed diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh, with both nations expressing concern over minority safety. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized Dhaka's responsibility to protect minorities, while Bangladesh requested New Delhi to ensure the security of its diplomatic missions amid rising extremist rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

