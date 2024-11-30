Miraculous Reunion: Raju Returns Home After 30 Years
Raju, kidnapped at age seven from Ghaziabad, reunited with his family after 30 years. Abducted in 1993, he was forced to live in isolation. Finally, he returned home thanks to a Delhi businessman. His family plans to educate him and integrate him back into their lives.
- Country:
- India
After three decades of separation, Raju experienced a transformative moment when he enjoyed a warm family meal at his sister's home in Sahibabad. This came just days after his miraculous reunion with his family, following an abduction that took place from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.
Raju, who was only seven when kidnapped, recounted his harrowing experience. He was taken to a remote area in Jaisalmer and kept in confinement, forced to herd livestock while being physically restrained each night.
In a dramatic twist, Raju was discovered by a compassionate Sikh businessman from Delhi, who intervened and helped Raju return to the safety of his family. Police are now reopening the investigation to pursue the kidnappers from over 30 years ago.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident Claims Four Family Members in Kolhapur
If country got independence because of one family, then why Birsa Munda launched 'Ulgulan' movement, asks PM Modi at Bihar rally.
Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality
Maurya Accuses Akhilesh Yadav of Running 'Family Development Agency'
Family of Malcolm X Files $100 Million Lawsuit Over His Assassination