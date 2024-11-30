Miraculous Reunion: Raju Returns Home After 30 Years

After three decades of separation, Raju experienced a transformative moment when he enjoyed a warm family meal at his sister's home in Sahibabad. This came just days after his miraculous reunion with his family, following an abduction that took place from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.

Raju, who was only seven when kidnapped, recounted his harrowing experience. He was taken to a remote area in Jaisalmer and kept in confinement, forced to herd livestock while being physically restrained each night.

In a dramatic twist, Raju was discovered by a compassionate Sikh businessman from Delhi, who intervened and helped Raju return to the safety of his family. Police are now reopening the investigation to pursue the kidnappers from over 30 years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)