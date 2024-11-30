Left Menu

U.S. Demands Freedom for Jailed Chinese Journalist

The U.S. has urged China to release Dong Yuyu, a veteran journalist sentenced to seven years for espionage. The State Department condemned the verdict as unjust and criticized China's disregard for international and constitutional laws. They call for Dong's immediate and unconditional release.

30-11-2024
The United States has issued a call for the immediate release of Dong Yuyu, a seasoned journalist working with Chinese state media, sentenced to seven years for espionage. The U.S. State Department criticized the decision, labeling it as 'unjust,' and highlighting China's failure to adhere to international and constitutional commitments.

In a public statement, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller affirmed, 'We stand by Dong and his family and call for his immediate and unconditional release.' This reflects a broader concern within international communities about press freedom and human rights in China.

This case brings into focus ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China regarding human rights and legal practices. The move is seen as part of a more extensive pattern of government actions that stifle free expression and journalism within the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

