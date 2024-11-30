Left Menu

U.S. Approves Taiwan Defense Sales Amidst Rising Tensions

The U.S. State Department has approved a sale of F-16 spare parts worth $385 million to Taiwan. This decision comes ahead of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's Pacific tour, amid increasing military pressure from China. The United States remains legally obliged to support Taiwan's defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 08:25 IST
U.S. Approves Taiwan Defense Sales Amidst Rising Tensions
The U.S. State Department has given the nod to a $385 million sale of F-16 spare parts and radars to Taiwan, the Pentagon confirmed on Friday. This announcement comes just before Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's planned Pacific trip, raising concerns amidst ongoing tensions with China.

Despite lacking formal diplomatic ties, U.S. law mandates assistance to Taiwan's defense against China's sovereignty claims. Taiwan continues to reject these claims, operating independently under democratic governance. Rising military activity by Beijing, including recent war games, has placed additional pressure on the island.

Coinciding with Lai's Pacific tour—which includes Hawaii and Guam—China has warned the U.S. against provocations. In response, Washington maintains the sales are routine, supporting Taiwan's defense needs discreetly.

