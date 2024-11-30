Left Menu

Sambhal's Prohibitory Order Amidst Rising Tensions: Security Tightened

In response to escalating tensions and recent violence after a mosque survey, Sambhal's district administration has restricted entry to outsiders until December 10. The decision coincided with the planned visit of a Samajwadi Party delegation aiming to assess the situation. Security has been heightened and political parties are observing developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:09 IST
On Saturday, the Sambhal district administration took significant measures to uphold peace and order by barring the entry of outsiders until December 10. The restriction applies to social organizations and public representatives, as confirmed in a statement by District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya.

This development is particularly pertinent as it coincided with the intended visit of a Samajwadi Party (SP) 15-member delegation. This delegation aimed to investigate the violence that followed a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid complex. In response, heavy security presence was noted at opposition leader Mata Prasad Pandey's residence.

The political drama unfolds as both Samajwadi Party and Congress prepare to send delegations to Sambhal. Meanwhile, the local administration remains focused on maintaining public order amid tense situations heightened after controversy over the mosque's historical site claims led to violence and multiple casualties.

