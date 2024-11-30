Shocking Water Dispute Turns Violent in Navi Mumbai
A Navi Mumbai woman and her daughter suffered a violent assault by neighbors over a water dispute. The attack involved physical violence and casteist abuse. Eight individuals face legal action. Police are investigating, but arrests are yet to be made.
In a shocking incident in Navi Mumbai, a woman and her 18-year-old daughter were brutally attacked by neighbors over a water dispute, police reported on Saturday.
A case has been registered against eight family members following the assault in Panvel on Thursday. However, no arrests have been made, said a police official.
The mother and daughter were accused of reporting water wastage and were subjected to public humiliation and casteist insults during the attack in the Nhava Sheva area.
