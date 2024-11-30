Shocking Water Dispute Turns Violent in Navi Mumbai

In a shocking incident in Navi Mumbai, a woman and her 18-year-old daughter were brutally attacked by neighbors over a water dispute, police reported on Saturday.

A case has been registered against eight family members following the assault in Panvel on Thursday. However, no arrests have been made, said a police official.

The mother and daughter were accused of reporting water wastage and were subjected to public humiliation and casteist insults during the attack in the Nhava Sheva area.

(With inputs from agencies.)