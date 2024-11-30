Juvenile Offender Escapes Police Custody During Hospital Visit
A 17-year-old juvenile offender escaped from police custody in Maharashtra after being taken for an ossification test to verify his age. The police have launched a search for the minor following the incident, and a FIR has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 262.
A 17-year-old juvenile offender in Maharashtra's Thane district made a daring escape from police custody during a hospital visit, authorities reported on Saturday.
The Juvenile Justice Board had mandated an ossification test to determine the minor's age, prompting a Bhiwandi police unit to accompany him to the medical facility. Following the procedure, the youth slipped away from the officers, prompting an immediate manhunt, according to officials.
A first information report has been filed under section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which addresses resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension, an official disclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
