Left Menu

Helicopter Gunships Strike Militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Seventeen terrorists were killed in separate raids by Pakistani security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The chopper-led operations targeted hideouts in the Bannu and North Waziristan districts. A significant cache of weapons was seized. The initiative follows a rise in militant attacks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:37 IST
Helicopter Gunships Strike Militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive move against terrorism, Pakistani security forces launched helicopter gunship raids in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the deaths of 17 militants.

The meticulously planned intelligence-based operations targeted militant hideouts in the Bannu and North Waziristan districts. In Bannu's Baka Khel, 12 terrorists belonging to the Hafiz Gulbahadur group were eliminated. Meanwhile, in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area, five more militants faced the same fate.

Authorities confirmed the seizure of a large cache of weapons and ammunition from the terrorists. The operation was initiated in response to a recent surge in attacks on security forces in the province's southern districts, and it remains ongoing with reinforcements bolstering the efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024