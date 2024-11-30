Helicopter Gunships Strike Militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a decisive move against terrorism, Pakistani security forces launched helicopter gunship raids in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the deaths of 17 militants.

The meticulously planned intelligence-based operations targeted militant hideouts in the Bannu and North Waziristan districts. In Bannu's Baka Khel, 12 terrorists belonging to the Hafiz Gulbahadur group were eliminated. Meanwhile, in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area, five more militants faced the same fate.

Authorities confirmed the seizure of a large cache of weapons and ammunition from the terrorists. The operation was initiated in response to a recent surge in attacks on security forces in the province's southern districts, and it remains ongoing with reinforcements bolstering the efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)