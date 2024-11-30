Ceasefire Challenges: Lebanon at the Crossroads

After a US-brokered ceasefire to halt the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah took hold, Lebanon experienced a rare reprieve from a year of relentless warfare, with celebratory gunfire echoing in place of Israeli airstrikes.

Yet, the ceasefire exposed the daunting task of nation-building ahead. Towns in southern and eastern Lebanon lay in ruin, with losses estimated at $8.5 billion.

The ceasefire foresees significant military withdrawals and the Lebanese army's increased role. However, Lebanon's fraught political landscape complicates these efforts, with the international community's support proving crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)