Ceasefire Challenges: Lebanon at the Crossroads
Lebanon's fragile ceasefire with Israel unveils critical challenges as the country grapples with reconstruction, political paralysis, and Hezbollah's military presence. The agreement necessitates careful diplomacy and funding, which Lebanon sorely lacks. As questions loom over Hezbollah's disarmament and Israel's stance, Lebanon faces a tense path ahead.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:54 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
After a US-brokered ceasefire to halt the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah took hold, Lebanon experienced a rare reprieve from a year of relentless warfare, with celebratory gunfire echoing in place of Israeli airstrikes.
Yet, the ceasefire exposed the daunting task of nation-building ahead. Towns in southern and eastern Lebanon lay in ruin, with losses estimated at $8.5 billion.
The ceasefire foresees significant military withdrawals and the Lebanese army's increased role. However, Lebanon's fraught political landscape complicates these efforts, with the international community's support proving crucial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Erupt: Israeli Strike Hits Lebanese Army Center
Hezbollah's Wounded Battle: Challenges of Reconstruction After Conflict with Israel
U.S. Supports Lebanese Army in Historic Ceasefire
EIB Approves €1 Billion Loan for Reconstruction and Climate Resilience in Italy's Ischia Region
Hezbollah and Lebanese Army Forge United Front for Fragile Ceasefire with Israel