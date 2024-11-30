Left Menu

Ceasefire Challenges: Lebanon at the Crossroads

Lebanon's fragile ceasefire with Israel unveils critical challenges as the country grapples with reconstruction, political paralysis, and Hezbollah's military presence. The agreement necessitates careful diplomacy and funding, which Lebanon sorely lacks. As questions loom over Hezbollah's disarmament and Israel's stance, Lebanon faces a tense path ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:54 IST
Ceasefire Challenges: Lebanon at the Crossroads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

After a US-brokered ceasefire to halt the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah took hold, Lebanon experienced a rare reprieve from a year of relentless warfare, with celebratory gunfire echoing in place of Israeli airstrikes.

Yet, the ceasefire exposed the daunting task of nation-building ahead. Towns in southern and eastern Lebanon lay in ruin, with losses estimated at $8.5 billion.

The ceasefire foresees significant military withdrawals and the Lebanese army's increased role. However, Lebanon's fraught political landscape complicates these efforts, with the international community's support proving crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024