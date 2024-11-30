Tragic Canal Crash in Rajasthan Claims Two Lives

In a tragic incident in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, a couple lost their lives when their car plunged into a nearby canal. The mishap occurred Friday afternoon and involved Madan Singh, 36, and his wife Mamta, 32, while they were traveling near the Indira Gandhi feeder canal.

A motorcyclist witnessed the accident and promptly alerted local farmers, who in turn informed the authorities. A police team reached the scene swiftly, with assistance from the State Disaster Response Force and local divers. Initial recovery efforts continued until Friday evening but were halted overnight.

The search resumed on Saturday morning, resulting in the successful retrieval of the submerged car with the assistance of ropes. The bodies were subsequently sent for post-mortem examination.

