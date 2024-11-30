Left Menu

Controversial Arrest: Pakistani Journalist Granted Bail Amid Protests

A Pakistani court granted bail to journalist Matiullah Jan, arrested over allegations related to protests demanding former Prime Minister Imran Khan's release. Jan, known for criticizing military influence, was accused of involvement in terrorism and narcotics. It highlights tensions surrounding protester casualties and government accountability.

In a significant development, a Pakistani journalist, Matiullah Jan, has been released on bail following accusations tied to political unrest. Jan faced allegations in a terrorism and narcotics case, as confirmed by his lawyer, Imaan Mazari.

His arrest came after scrutinizing claims that protesters were harmed during a march advocating for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Jan had previously cast doubt on the government's stance regarding the use of lethal force during the event.

The incident has sparked concern from the international community, with the Committee to Protect Journalists labeling Jan's arrest as an 'abduction'. They have called for accountability and transparency from authorities.

