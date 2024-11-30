Left Menu

Israeli Strike in Lebanon: Unraveling New Tensions

An Israeli military strike targeted a vehicle in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, injuring three individuals, among them a seven-year-old child. The Lebanese health ministry reported the casualties, while there has been no response from the Israeli military regarding the incident at this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:41 IST
Israeli Strike in Lebanon: Unraveling New Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An Israeli military operation has led to casualties in southern Lebanon. A vehicle was hit by a strike in the village of Majdal Zoun, injuring three people, including a young child, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

The incident has heightened regional tensions, as authorities have been urged to maintain restraint. The health ministry highlighted the severity of the injuries, although specifics on their condition were not disclosed.

As the situation unfolds, international observers are closely monitoring any developments. The Israeli military has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the motives or objectives of their attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024