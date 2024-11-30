Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Ajmer Dargah Petition

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta filed a lawsuit claiming Ajmer Dargah was built over a Shiva temple, prompting death threats. Gupta reported receiving threatening calls from India and Canada. The court has issued notices, sparking a controversy and raising communal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:17 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Ajmer Dargah Petition
Vishnu Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta has become embroiled in a legal and communal controversy after filing a lawsuit claiming that the dargah of Sufi Saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer was constructed over a pre-existing Shiva temple. The move has led to death threats against Gupta, he reported to the police.

Gupta reported the threats to the Barakhamba Road police station in Delhi, citing two threatening calls, one from a domestic Indian number and another originating from Canada. The caller from Canada allegedly threatened to behead Gupta for bringing the petition against the Ajmer Dargah.

The lawsuit has sparked significant controversy, as courts have issued notices to the dargah committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Archaeological Survey of India. The first hearing is set for December 20, amid ongoing discourse over similar cases in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024