Controversy Erupts Over Ajmer Dargah Petition

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta has become embroiled in a legal and communal controversy after filing a lawsuit claiming that the dargah of Sufi Saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer was constructed over a pre-existing Shiva temple. The move has led to death threats against Gupta, he reported to the police.

Gupta reported the threats to the Barakhamba Road police station in Delhi, citing two threatening calls, one from a domestic Indian number and another originating from Canada. The caller from Canada allegedly threatened to behead Gupta for bringing the petition against the Ajmer Dargah.

The lawsuit has sparked significant controversy, as courts have issued notices to the dargah committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Archaeological Survey of India. The first hearing is set for December 20, amid ongoing discourse over similar cases in Uttar Pradesh.

