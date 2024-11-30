Maoist Commander Killed in Jharkhand Encounter

A Maoist commander associated with the People's Liberation Front of India was killed during a police encounter in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, according to a senior officer.

The confrontation occurred in Tomrong village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Tebo police station, the official elaborated.

The slain Maoist was identified as area commander Lamboo, stated SP Ashutosh Shekhar, adding that investigation details are still being compiled while additional police actions are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)