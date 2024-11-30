Advocates Push for Transparency in Supreme Court Scheduling

The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association has made an appeal to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, urging the inclusion of hearing sequences for the following day within the apex court's supplementary cause list.

The association emphasized that the current practice of releasing the sequence order post-10:30 am in the morning poses significant challenges for advocates-on-record, lawyers, clerks, and others involved in the legal proceedings.

Highlighting the difficulties faced by elderly and less technically adept members, the Association's honorary secretary, Nikhil Jain, noted that these individuals often miss their hearings. The Association further expressed concern about some courts' reluctance to allow a pass over during initial proceedings, complicating matters for legal representatives.

