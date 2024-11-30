Delhi Police Officers Arrested in Bribery Scandal

Three Delhi Police officers have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to permit an illegal betting racket to operate.

Sub-Inspector Sudip Punia, Head Constable Ajay Kumar, and Constable Rambir, stationed at the Raghubir Nagar police chowki under Khyala police station, allegedly extorted Rs 2.5 lakh from a complainant to continue betting activities.

The accused officers threatened to incarcerate the complainant and her sons on false charges if she refused to pay the bribe. They were caught in a sting operation while receiving part of the bribe, and authorities have launched searches at their homes and offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)