Delhi Police Officers Arrested in Bribery Scandal
Three Delhi Police personnel were arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe to allow illegal betting operations. They reportedly demanded Rs 2.5 lakh from a complainant, threatening legal action if not paid. Arrests were made during a sting operation, with searches ongoing.
Three Delhi Police officers have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to permit an illegal betting racket to operate.
Sub-Inspector Sudip Punia, Head Constable Ajay Kumar, and Constable Rambir, stationed at the Raghubir Nagar police chowki under Khyala police station, allegedly extorted Rs 2.5 lakh from a complainant to continue betting activities.
The accused officers threatened to incarcerate the complainant and her sons on false charges if she refused to pay the bribe. They were caught in a sting operation while receiving part of the bribe, and authorities have launched searches at their homes and offices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
