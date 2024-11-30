Border Arrests Highlight Cross-Border Migration Issues

Four Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended near the international border in West Bengal's Nadia district on Friday night, according to police reports on Saturday.

The arrests were made after authorities received information that illegal immigrants were residing in a residence in Dharampur Birpara, close to Tungi.

None of the individuals possessed valid passports, revealing the concerning issue of cross-border migration. The detainees were identified as Sumi Akhter, Eamon Biswas, Shankar Biswas, and Roop Kumar Biswas, all originating from different parts of Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)