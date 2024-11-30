Border Arrests Highlight Cross-Border Migration Issues
Four illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were arrested near the international border in West Bengal's Nadia district. The arrests followed a tip-off about their shelter in a local house. The four individuals entered India without valid passports and are from various regions in Bangladesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Krishnaganj | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:40 IST
Four Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended near the international border in West Bengal's Nadia district on Friday night, according to police reports on Saturday.
The arrests were made after authorities received information that illegal immigrants were residing in a residence in Dharampur Birpara, close to Tungi.
None of the individuals possessed valid passports, revealing the concerning issue of cross-border migration. The detainees were identified as Sumi Akhter, Eamon Biswas, Shankar Biswas, and Roop Kumar Biswas, all originating from different parts of Bangladesh.
