Life Sentence for Fatal Monetary Dispute in Kairana

A fast-track court in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced Lal Singh to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman named Anita. The fatal stabbing occurred over a monetary dispute in 2020, according to officials.

Government counsel Sanjay Chauhan stated that Justice Ritu Nagar delivered the verdict against Lal Singh, who was also fined Rs 25,000 for his crime. The attack took place on September 11, 2020, in Bhenswak village located in the Gahri Pukhra police station area.

The gruesome incident unfolded as Anita slept in her home. Lal Singh attacked her with a sharp weapon, leading to her untimely death. Investigation revealed that a loan lent by Anita to Lal Singh led to a contentious repayment dispute, ultimately escalating into murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)