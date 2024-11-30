'Shashan Aaplya Dari' Wins SKOCH Award for Innovative Governance

The Maharashtra government's initiative, 'Shashan Aaplya Dari', has been honored with the SKOCH Award, underscoring its impact and innovation in governance. This initiative, which translates to 'government at your doorsteps', aims to deliver government schemes directly to the people.

Launched in Satara in May last year, 'Shashan Aaplya Dari' was driven by a special unit under the leadership of Eknath Shinde's private secretary, Amol Shinde. More than 280 projects nationwide competed in the process, highlighting the program's significance and effectiveness.

In alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, the initiative is set to evolve into 'Shashan Aaplya Dari 2.0' under the guidance of the state's caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, promising further development and reach.

