Panchayat Official's Apology After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A panchayat official's warning to Kashmiri shawl sellers, caught on camera, has led to a legal case in Himachal Pradesh for promoting disharmony and insulting religious sentiments.

The official received a showcause notice demanding an explanation for her actions within 15 days.

In a 2.46-minute social media video, the woman advised Kashmiris against visiting the village, asking them to declare 'Jai Shri Ram' as proof of nationality. She issued an apology video, which was shared by Jammu and Kashmir Students Association's national convenor, Nasir Khuehami, indicating the issue had been resolved. However, a case under sections addressing religious disharmony and beliefs was filed against her by SP Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri.

(With inputs from agencies.)