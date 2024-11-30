Six Arrested in Connection to Delhi Youth's Murder

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested six individuals in Haridwar, accused of the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old youth named Bharat in the Mundka area of Delhi. The arrest follows a tragic incident that occurred on November 27, creating an uproar in the community.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), Sachin Sharma, the arrest was the result of a meticulous investigation that involved forming two special teams to track down the suspects. The police received a crucial tip-off, leading to a successful raid in Haridwar.

Identified as Lucky alias Kala, Kapil Dev, Ashish alias Burger, Asif alias Chiddi, Akash alias Sachin, and Prince, the accused were discovered with blood-stained clothes and two knives, believed to be used in the crime, were recovered. The police suspect that personal enmity was a motive behind the murder.

