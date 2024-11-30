Arrests and Arsenal Seized in Kosovo Amid Power Supply Threat

Kosovo's interior minister, Xelal Svecla, announced on Saturday that authorities have arrested eight individuals and seized a considerable cache of weapons during an investigation into an explosion threatening the country's power and water supplies.

The incident involved a blast impacting a canal that serves Kosovo's two primary power plants, which the government termed a 'terrorist act' allegedly linked to neighboring Serbia. Prime Minister Albin Kurti confirmed the arrests amidst the escalating tensions.

Serbia, however, through President Aleksandar Vucic, firmly dismissed any claims of involvement, labeling them as unfounded. Emergency measures succeeded in averting the immediate crisis, ensuring both infrastructure repair and suspect apprehension.

