Left Menu

Arrests and Arsenal Seized in Kosovo Amid Power Supply Threat

Kosovo officials arrested eight individuals and seized a large cache of weapons following an explosion that jeopardized power and water supplies. The event, described as a 'terrorist act', sparked tensions with Serbia, which denied involvement. Swift governmental response mitigated potential crises and apprehended suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pristina | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:45 IST
Arrests and Arsenal Seized in Kosovo Amid Power Supply Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

Kosovo's interior minister, Xelal Svecla, announced on Saturday that authorities have arrested eight individuals and seized a considerable cache of weapons during an investigation into an explosion threatening the country's power and water supplies.

The incident involved a blast impacting a canal that serves Kosovo's two primary power plants, which the government termed a 'terrorist act' allegedly linked to neighboring Serbia. Prime Minister Albin Kurti confirmed the arrests amidst the escalating tensions.

Serbia, however, through President Aleksandar Vucic, firmly dismissed any claims of involvement, labeling them as unfounded. Emergency measures succeeded in averting the immediate crisis, ensuring both infrastructure repair and suspect apprehension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024