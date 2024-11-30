Arrests and Arsenal Seized in Kosovo Amid Power Supply Threat
Kosovo officials arrested eight individuals and seized a large cache of weapons following an explosion that jeopardized power and water supplies. The event, described as a 'terrorist act', sparked tensions with Serbia, which denied involvement. Swift governmental response mitigated potential crises and apprehended suspects.
- Country:
- Kosovo
Kosovo's interior minister, Xelal Svecla, announced on Saturday that authorities have arrested eight individuals and seized a considerable cache of weapons during an investigation into an explosion threatening the country's power and water supplies.
The incident involved a blast impacting a canal that serves Kosovo's two primary power plants, which the government termed a 'terrorist act' allegedly linked to neighboring Serbia. Prime Minister Albin Kurti confirmed the arrests amidst the escalating tensions.
Serbia, however, through President Aleksandar Vucic, firmly dismissed any claims of involvement, labeling them as unfounded. Emergency measures succeeded in averting the immediate crisis, ensuring both infrastructure repair and suspect apprehension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bridging Gaps: Empowering India's Women in Climate Resilience
Sri Lanka’s National People’s Power Seizes Historic Victory
Historic Power Flow: Nepal's Energy Export to Bangladesh Via India
Powerful Earthquake Rocks Papua New Guinea's Coastline
NZ Launches Review of Electricity Market to Ensure Reliable Power Supply